Victim identified in fatal stabbing in Carbondale, IL; homicide investigation underway

The name of the victim in a fatal stabbing in Carbondale, Illinois has been released and police say it is now a homicide investigation.

According to Carbondale police, a man died from his injuries after a stabbing on Thursday, June 29.

At around 6:21 p.m. on Thursday, officers with the City of Carbondale Police Department responded to the 300 block of Crestview Lane in response to a report of a stabbing.

Officers found a stabbing victim and officers immediately began treating the victim’s wounds.

The victim, identified as George Lewis, 37, of Chicago, Illinois, was taken to a Carbondale hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Lewis and the suspect are believed to be acquaintances. There is not any further suspect information to provide at this stage of the investigation. None of the involved parties are associated with SIU.

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to contact the Police Department at 618-457-3200 or Crime Stoppers at 618-549-COPS (2677).

