Boy Scouts of America provide tips on proper disposal of old flags

The flag of the United States of America is a symbol of freedom to many people around the world.

And like most things, they often need to be replaced.

According to Jared White with the Boy Scouts of America, they should be replaced if they show signs of aging.

"With the sun, the weather and the elements, it really starts to beat them up and make them very tattered," said White.

White says his organization can collect flags from the public. From there, his scouts will hold a small ceremony.

"That is the symbol of our nation and needs to be disposed of in a proper way," said White.

During the ceremony, the Scouts recite the Pledge of Allegiance. Once the fire is out, White says they retain the grommets; they do not burn and the scouts do not leave them behind.

The Boy Scouts of America is one of many ways to properly let go of a tattered flag. You can also bring them to your local American Legion or VFW Post.

