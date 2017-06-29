Gov. Greitens signs 4 bills into law

Governor Eric Greitens signed four more bills into law.

Senate Bill 8 decreased government regulations for Missouri loggers and log haulers by giving them the freedom to haul additional forest products outside the 100-mile restriction.

This bill also allows farmers to drive on state highways at night with properly lighted machinery during harvest season.

Senate Bill 222 improved public safety for utility workers by expanding Missouri's \Slow Down/Move Over law to include utility vehicles. Senator Jeanie Riddle's bill also allowed for additional superior lighting on utility vehicles that will keep workers safe on the job site.

Senate Bill 225 closed a loophole in Missouri's DUI laws and honored veterans by allowing those who have received the Distinguished Service Cross commendation to park at public colleges for free.

Senate Bill 240 established statewide licensing for electrical contractors in order to promote competition and fairness. This bill maintains strict and high standards to ensure safety and preserve local building code enforcement.

