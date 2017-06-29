IL GOP leader resigns amid ongoing budget impasse

Illinois Senate Republican Leader Christine Radogno is stepping down from her position.

Radogno, the Senator from the 41st district, took office in 1997. She is the first female Caucus Leader in Illinois' General Assembly history.

According to a statement, Radogno said she is stepping down because she believes it is time for a new Senate Republican leader.

"I have done everything I can do to resolve the state's budget crisis. I will continue to do so for the coming days," Radogno wrote. "But if the solution will not come on my watch, I hope and pray that the Governor, our legislative leaders, Democrats and Republicans in the Senate and House can find a path to solve the state's problems."

Radogno went on to write that she is leaving political office with a "sense of sadness and some disappointment, I leave with no regrets. I did my best-that's all I could do."

She will return to private life.

Radogno said her resignation will be effective close of business on July 1, 2017, which is the start of the new fiscal year.

