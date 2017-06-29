8 staff members assaulted at Kentucky State Penitentiary

Eight staff members were assaulted on Thursday, June 29 at the Kentucky State Penitentiary.

According to Lisa Lamb with the Kentucky Department of Corrections, it happened on the penitentiary yard on Thursday afternoon.

She said seven of the correctional staff members were assaulted in the vicinity of the canteen line and their injuries are still being assessed but none are life-threatening. An eighth staff member was hurt en route to assist.

Lamb said that preliminary information indicates the assaults were spontaneous. She said there was not a specific cause for the assaults.

About sixteen inmates were identified as being involved, Lamb said, but the investigation is ongoing.

The lock-down will continue until the investigation is complete, according to Lamb.

