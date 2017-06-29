Christopher, IL police to inspect golf carts, UTVs for proper registration, documents

Police in Christopher, Illinois say they have been receiving complaints on carts and side-by-sides that are not in compliance with relevant city ordinances.

As a result, officials say they will begin checking all relevant vehicles to ensure compliance. Police have provided a checklist of parts that will be inspected, including:

Proper license

Operating brakes

Steering apparatus

Tires

Rearview mirror

Red reflective warning devices in front and rear

Slow moving emblem

Headlights

Tail lamps

Brake lights

Turn lights

Proof of insurance

Police are urging cart and vehicle owners to make sure they have the required documentation to avoid any citations.

