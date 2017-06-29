Christopher, IL police to inspect golf carts, UTVs for proper re - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Christopher, IL police to inspect golf carts, UTVs for proper registration, documents

Written by Heartland News
CHRISTOPHER, IL (KFVS) -

Police in Christopher, Illinois say they have been receiving complaints on carts and side-by-sides that are not in compliance with relevant city ordinances.

As a result, officials say they will begin checking all relevant vehicles to ensure compliance. Police have provided a checklist of parts that will be inspected, including:

  • Proper license
  • Operating brakes
  • Steering apparatus
  • Tires
  • Rearview mirror
  • Red reflective warning devices in front and rear
  • Slow moving emblem
  • Headlights
  • Tail lamps
  • Brake lights
  • Turn lights
  • Proof of insurance

Police are urging cart and vehicle owners to make sure they have the required documentation to avoid any citations.

