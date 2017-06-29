Southeast President Vargas extended contract by board of regents

The Southeast Missouri State University Board of Regents unanimously voted on June 26 to approve and offer Dr. Carlos Vargas a new three year rolling contract to continue as President of Southeast Missouri State University. The new contract is effective July 1, 2017 and runs through June 30, 2020 with no salary increase or additional compensation awarded at this time. The Board's decision was based on the their assessment of the University's accomplishments and the leadership over the past two years of President Vargas.

"Dr. Vargas has clearly assumed the role of leader of Southeast Missouri State University and is the architect behind a culture and campus that is booming with excitement, enthusiasm, and optimism. Dr. Vargas has gained the respect of the students, faculty, staff and community alike, and is leading initiatives to enhance the profile of Southeast." said Board President Jay B. Knudtson. Vargas said that he was humbled and honored by the Board's decision to extend his contract. Vargas also stated that him and his wife were delighted to be at Southeast and look forward to continuing working with both the Board of Regents and the University community to enhance the profile of Southeast Missouri State University.

