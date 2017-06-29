9 MO fire departments to split more than $1 million in grant fun - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

9 MO fire departments to split more than $1 million in grant funding

Written by Alycia Dobrinick
MISSOURI (KFVS) -

Nine fire departments in Missouri will split $1,066,139 in new grant funding through the Assistance to Firefighters Grant Program.

The program is administered by the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

U.S. Senator Roy Blunt, a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, helped secure an increase in funding for the grant program.

“Firefighters and first responders put themselves in harm’s way to save lives, and they must have access to the training and equipment that will help them do their job as safely as possible,” said Blunt. “That’s why I’ve been proud to support the AFG program, which provides critical resources to fire departments in Missouri and across the country. I’ll continue working to ensure that these departments and other local emergency response agencies have the federal support they need.”

These fire departments will all receive funding:

  • City of De Soto Fire Department
  • Gorin District Volunteer Fire Department
  • Leadwood Fire Protection District
  • Meta Fire & Rescue FPD
  • Oran Fire Protection District
  • Rocky Mount Fire Protection District
  • St. Louis Fire Department
  • Scott County Rural Fire Protection District
  • Whitewater Fire Protection District

