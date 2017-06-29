9 MO fire departments to split more than $1 million in grant funding

Nine fire departments in Missouri will split $1,066,139 in new grant funding through the Assistance to Firefighters Grant Program.

The program is administered by the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

U.S. Senator Roy Blunt, a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, helped secure an increase in funding for the grant program.

“Firefighters and first responders put themselves in harm’s way to save lives, and they must have access to the training and equipment that will help them do their job as safely as possible,” said Blunt. “That’s why I’ve been proud to support the AFG program, which provides critical resources to fire departments in Missouri and across the country. I’ll continue working to ensure that these departments and other local emergency response agencies have the federal support they need.”

These fire departments will all receive funding:

City of De Soto Fire Department

Gorin District Volunteer Fire Department

Leadwood Fire Protection District

Meta Fire & Rescue FPD

Oran Fire Protection District

Rocky Mount Fire Protection District

St. Louis Fire Department

Scott County Rural Fire Protection District

Whitewater Fire Protection District

