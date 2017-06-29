Gorham man sentenced to prison after 6th DUI

A man from Gorham, Illinois will spend three years in prison after being convicted of his sixth DUI.

According to Jackson County State's Attorney Michael Carr, John Crabtree, 60, pleaded guilty to the charge of aggravated driving under the influence of alcohol.

A Carbondale police officer noticed a car driving erratically on August 26 and stopped the car.

The driver, later identified as Crabtree, reportedly had bloodshot and glossy eyes along with slurred speech. The officer reported that Crabtree's breath had a strong odor of alcohol and that he admitted to drinking three or four beers.

After Crabtree failed to pass the Standardized Field Sobriety Tests, he was arrested and charged with aggravated driving under the influence because it was his sixth arrest for driving under the influence.

Crabtree was sentenced to three years in the Illinois Department of Corrections and will then serve two years of mandatory supervised release upon his release.

