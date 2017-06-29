Road back open after excavator entangled with power lines in Livingston Co., KY

KY 137/River Road is back open after an excavator got entangled with some power lines.

According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, it happened just before 11 a.m. at mile-point 9.

Keith Todd with KYTC said an excavator that was being transported got tangled in the power lines and a pole came down on top of it.

The road opened back up to traffic around noon.

