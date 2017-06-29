Carbondale, IL Army veteran receives smart home from Gary Sinise Foundation

Army Sergeant First Class Jared Bullock (Ret.) and his family have a new home built especially for them.

“I set out 14 year ago to join the army with one mission - and that was to become a Green Beret," said Bullock. "I’ve traveled the world, I’ve been to the Middle East, I’ve been to South America, I’ve learned other cultures, I’ve learned other languages - I’ve done a lot of amazing things. Past few years, had a few hiccups - no big deal."

Bullock was on routine patrol on November 13, 2013 when his ATV ran over an improvised explosive device. He lost his right arm above the elbow and his right leg above the knee. Since then, Bullock underwent 30 surgeries.

The Gary Sinise Foundation's R.I.S.E. program selected Bullock to receive a specially adapted smart home built specifically for Bullock and his family.

“This is a new chapter in our lives,” said Bullock.

Bullock said the support and the efforts from the community, the donors and the Gary Sinise Foundation is amazing to see.

“It’s really great to know that your sacrifice wasn’t for nothing,” said Bullock.

Since his injury he has been in body building competitions, ran in marathons and much more, not allowing his injuries to slow him down.

He want to open a gym, plans to make it affordable, and if someone can’t afford it, they can have other responsibilities to earn their keep. Bullock wants to give back to the community they same way they have given to him.

“I’ll take some of that money and give it back, give scholarships to our alma maters to pay for college text books and stuff,” he said.

Crews broke ground in May 2016, and on Thursday, Bullock and his family got to tour their new home.

