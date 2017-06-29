Perryville man arrested on drug charges

A traffic stop in Perryville lands a man behind bars on drug charges.

According to Corporal Jeri Cain with the Perryville Police Department, officers got a report of a man driving into Perryville on Highway T without a valid license.

Officers spotted the car and stopped him on the parking lot of Hoeckle's Bakery around 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, June 28.

The driver, John French, 32, had methamphetamine, marijuana, and drug paraphernalia in his possession.

French faces a felony charge of possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid and misdemeanor charges of possession of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid of 10 grams or less and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

A judge set bond at $10,000 cash only.

