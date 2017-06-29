June 30 celebrity birthdays

He's a former boxer who became the youngest Heavyweight Champion of all time in 1986 when at age 20 he defeated Trevor Berbick. For the next four years, he was the most feared man in the ring, often scoring knockouts in the early rounds of his title fights. Some consider him one of the greatest boxers of all time. We're talking about "Iron" Mike Tyson who turns 51 today.

He a swimmer who's won more Olympic Medals than any athlete in history, including 23 golds. Next month, he's due to test his swimming skills against a great white shark during The Discovery Channel's Shark Week. Michael Phelps is 32 today.

He's a rising country music singer-songwriter who's best known for the hit singles Chillin' It, You Should Be Here and Middle of a Memory. He took home the New Artist of the Year Award at the 2015 ACM's. Cole Swindell is 34 today.

He's and actor who starred as Detective Goren on the NBC series Law and Order: Criminal Intent. His first big role was in a movie. He had the role of bumbling army recruit Leonard Lawrence in Full Metal Jacket. You also saw him on the big screen as the head of security at Jurassic World. Vincent D'Onofrio is 58 today.

