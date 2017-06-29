RECALLED: Frozen fish fillets due to failure to comply with import requirements

Imported frozen fish fillets are being recalled after the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service announced it didn't meet federal requirements.

Approximately 84,000 pounds of the imported frozen Swai fillet products were produced between December 16, 2016 and January 7, 2017.

The following products are part of the recall:

15-pound cases containing "Mekong Master Frozen Swai Fillet," with lot code VN 147 VI 1355 and "Best Before" dates of "12162018," "12172018" and "12192018."

15-pound cases containing "Mekong Master Frozen Swai Fillet," with lot code VN 147 VI 1351 and "Best Before" dates of "12232018," "12242018" and "12252018."

15-pound cases containing "Mekong Master Frozen Swai Fillet," with lot code VN 147 VI 1354 and "Best Before" dates of "01052019," "01062019" and "01072019."

According to the USDA, the products recalled do not have the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to wholesale locations in Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri and Wisconsin.

The problem was found when the import establishment notified FSIS personnel of Swai products entering U.S. commerce without meeting FSIS regulatory requirements for imported Siluriformes. The products were imported from Vietnam and failed to comply with FSIS requirements concerning residue sampling and testing prior to entry into U.S. commerce.

According to the USDA, there have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about a reaction should contact a healthcare provider.

Consumers who have bought these products are urged not to eat them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place where you bought them.

