Sheriff: 3 arrested in Graves Co. after drug bust

Three men were arrested after a drug bust in Graves County, Kentucky on Wednesday, June 28.

Michael Sullivan, 35, of Mayfield, was charged with possession of a controlled substance first degree first offense (drug specified), controlled substance not in original container, failure to wear seat belts, possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia - buy/possession and trafficking in a controlled substance first degree second offense (less than 2 grams methamphetamine).

James Allen, 36, of Hickory, was charged with operating on suspended operator's license, possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia - buy/possession and trafficking in a controlled substance first degree first offense (less than 2 grams methamphetamine).

Daniel Hodges, 33, was charged with failure to wear seat belts, possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia - buy/possession and trafficking in a controlled substance first degree first offense (less than 2 grams methamphetamine).

According to the Graves County Sheriff Dewayne Redmon, deputies responded to an apartment complex on South 9th Street around 9:15 p.m. on Wednesday after hearing a wanted man, Sullivan, was there.

The sheriff said deputies found Sullivan at the apartment complex and arrested him without incident. While searching Sullivan, he said deputies found pills that were determined to be controlled substances.

While at the apartment complex, deputies saw Allen driving a vehicle.

Sheriff Redmon said deputies were aware that Allen was driving on a suspended license and pulled him over.

During the stop, Sheriff Redmon said deputies found a large amount of meth, syringes, marijuana, scales and other paraphernalia.

Allen and his passenger, Hodges, were arrested.

According to Sheriff Redmon, Sullivan was believed to have also been in the vehicle and was dropped off at the apartment complex just before deputies arrived.

All three men were taken to the Graves County Jail.

