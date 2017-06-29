Hundreds pay respects to ISP trooper who died after crash near Farmer City

Hundreds of law enforcement officers from across the country made the trip to pay their respects to a fallen Illinois State Police Trooper.

Trooper Ryan Albin was laid to rest on Thursday, July 6 with full honors at Bellflower Cemetery.

Director Leo P. Schmitz spoke during Trooper Albin's funeral.

"Ryan took such pride in serving and protecting," he said. "Over and over he worked to make a difference to positively impact the citizens of Illinois."

According to ISP, Albin died on Wednesday, June 28 after a crash on I-74 westbound near Farmer City at around 3:10 p.m. His vehicle collided with a box truck as both vehicles entered a construction zone.

Trooper Albin was seriously injured in the crash and died around 8:45 p.m. on the same day.

Trooper Albin joined ISP on January 8, 2006. He was assigned to District 6 in Pontiac as a canine officer.

He grew up in Bellflower, Ill. and attended Bellflower Grade School, Blue Ridge Junior High and Blue Ridge High School. He got a bachelor's degree from Eureka College in Eureka, Ill.

Albin is survived by his parents, two sisters, a six-year-old daughter and a two-year-old son.

His canine partner, "Biko," was in the rear of the squad car at the time of the crash.

According to ISP, Biko was taken to an area veterinarian's office and appeared to have only minor injuries.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.