5 things you need to know on 6/29

It's Thursday, June 29, 2017.

First Alert Weather Outlook:

FIRST ALERT: Today will be a little hotter and more humid than yesterday, but the rain chances are low. Laura says our northwest counties could see a sprinkle or two from a system that's north of the Heartland. There is a chance for isolated severe storms tomorrow morning and afternoon. Looking ahead the weekend, Laura says there's a chance of rain on Saturday but Sunday should be dry.

Making headlines:

Kentucky State Police are expected to release more information on the dorm explosion at Murray State University at 9 a.m. Investigators believe the explosion was caused by a gas leak. One person, a university employee, was hurt. He was last listed in stable condition.

An overnight fire in Scott County, Missouri is being investigated as suspicious.

Part of President Trump's travel ban is expected to take effect today following Monday's ruling by the Supreme Court. People from six predominantly-Muslim countries will be denied entry into the US unless they have a bonafide connection to the country through family, business or a university.

It's official, Illinois is no longer selling Powerball tickets. Sales ended at 9:45 p.m. on Wednesday because of the budget stalemate. Mega Millions tickets are expected will stop being sold on Friday if a budget isn't passed by then.

