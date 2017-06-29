Scott Co., MO house fire considered suspicious

An overnight fire at a house in Scott County, Missouri is being investigated as suspicious.

Chaffee Fire Dept. Chief Sam Glency said flames were shooting from the home when they got on the scene after midnight on Thursday.

The house burned to the ground.

The flames spread to a nearby wooded area, but crews were able to quickly extinguish them.

No one was living in the house at the time, and there were no utilities running to the home.

The Scott County Sheriff's Department is taking over the investigation.

