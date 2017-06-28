Van Buren schools start date pushed back due to flood recovery

After severe flood damage schools in Van Buren, MO will be pushing their start dates back until at least September.

According to a Facebook post made by Van Buren R-1 School District finalizing bids for the work to rebuild the school buildings were just taking too long.

On Wednesday, June 28, the post read:

"Due to the process of finalizing the bids for the work it will take to get us back in the buildings, we will not be able to start school until at least Sept. 5th. More information to follow." - Van Buren R-1 School District

