2 killed, 4 others injured in crash on I-24 in Massac Co., IL

Two children have died after a crash on Interstate 24 in Massac County, Illinois.

It happened just after 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, June 28.

Troopers said Michele Mitchell, 36, of Mayfield, Kentucky, was driving west when her car ran off into the median and collided with a bridge deck on I-24 eastbound.

A 12-year-old girl died at the scene. An 8-year-old boy died at the hospital.

Mitchell and three other passengers were all taken to the hospital.

Officials said no seat belts were used by those in the crash.

