Hackers steal $1,300 after hacking Cape Girardeau, MO woman's Facebook

Annie Em's owner Emilie Stephens has learned the hard way that hackers can do more than just steal your Facebook identity.

Her personal and business Facebook pages were both hacked - and because she pays for advertisements. the hackers were able to do a little more damage than usual.

"The hacker was able to access my credit card information... He charged my credit card for about $1,300," said Stephens.

Her credit card company was able to cancel her card, but Facebook has given her no peace of mind.

"I've reported my both my personal and business pages and unfortunate Facebook doesn't offer any kind of customer service," said Stephens.

After four days of looking, she found an email address for Facebook which promised a one day reply - and still hasn't heard back.

She says Annie Em's had a huge Facebook following, and finding all of those people again will take years.

"We've lost all of our reviews, we've lost all of our beautiful professional photos and we've lost our connection to our customers... that's the most upsetting to me," she said.

Stephens says she knows they aren't done.

"The sad thing is when they are done with my account they are just going to go hack someone else and steal their information."

Allen Whitaker with Velocity Electronics says to avoid hackers, you shouldn't go anywhere unfamiliar on the internet.

"They call it clickbait, you know - [sometimes] you are going on Facebook [and] you see an interesting ad, you click it and then all of a sudden it redirects you somewhere you weren't intending on going," said Whitaker.

Whitaker also said it's important to keep your anti-virus software up to date and to avoid unknown Wifi networks. Stephens said she's never thought about getting hacked.

"My day to day is running a business, and managing inventory, helping customers and so I never would have thought, 'oh, maybe I should check my Facebook page, maybe it could get hacked today.'"

