Mayfield, KY man arrested, suspected of attempting to induce a minor in a sexual act

A Kentucky man has been charged with using an electronic device to make inappropriate contact with a minor.

The McCracken County Sheriff’s Department began an investigation into the incident involving a minor engaging in sexual acts with an adult on June 2.

According to the McCracken County Sheriff's Department, detectives read Facebook messages between the minor and 34-year-old Timothy Bosticfrom Mayfield, Kentucky.

Police said the messages between Bostic and the minor were inappropriate and sexual in nature. At that time, detectives could not prove that Bostic knew the female he was talking to was a minor.

Detectives then began working undercover and started a conversation on Facebook with Bostic. Bostic was told at the start of the conversation that the female he was communicating with was only 14. He did not know that it was actually a detective posing to be a 14-year-old female.

Police said Bostic, sent an inappropriate photograph of himself without being prompted and requested an inappropriate photograph in return. Bostic was reminded several times throughout the conversation and on multiple occasions that he was communicating with a minor and Bostic continued using an electronic means to induce a minor to engage in sexual or other prohibited activities.

It was on on Tuesday June 27 that detectives applied for and obtained an arrest warrant for Bostic. As detectives were searching for Bostic’s whereabouts they learned that he was staying at a residence in Karnak IL. With the assistance of the Illinois State Police, Bostic was located and arrested Tuesday afternoon without incident.

Bostic was charged with unlawful use of an electronic device to induce a minor in a sexual act.

Police want to remind parent to know who their minors are communicating with and to ensure that the topics of conversation are appropriate. They said in most cases parents did not realize their children were capable of these types of communications simply because they did not have a cell phone.

