Marion, IL to hold hiring event for school bus drivers

Part-time school bus drivers are wanted in the Marion, Illinois area and there are a few incentives that might peak your interest.

New bus drivers receive a $300 sign on bonus, paid after completing 90 days of driving.

The job includes free training, a flexible schedule, holiday pay and more.

To be eligible to drive applicants must be 21 or older, have a clean driver record and background, pass a D.O.T. physical and drug test and must have safety as a top priority.

If you are a stay-at-home parent, law officer, student or retiree this could be the job for you!

A Hiring Event will be held from 9 a.m. to noon on Thursday, July 6 at Illinois Central School Bus located at 200 N. Fifth Street in Marion, Ill.

Contact the office at 618-993-9170 or online at https://www.northamericacentral.com/.

