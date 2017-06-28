WATCH: SEMO Redhawks WR proposed with help from team, staff

Still image from video of the proposal. (Source: Tom Matukewicz/YouTube)

A wide receiver for the SEMO Redhawks had a different kind of winning catch on Wednesday morning, June 28.

Tyler McLemore proposed to girlfriend Hollyce Reynolds on the field with a little help from the rest of the team and staff.

Click here or watch the adorable proposal below.

