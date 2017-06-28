PHOTOS: 'Gone Girl' house for sale in Cape Girardeau, MO

The house made famous by the movie "Gone Girl" is for sale in Cape Girardeau, Missouri.

The five bedroom, five bathroom home could be yours for $600,000.

It's for sale with Realty Executives of Cape County. You can click here to see the listing.

The listing agent, Dianne Shantz, said the door pictured on the house now is not the original door. She said after film crews finished shooting exterior shots of the house and went back to California, they couldn't find the exact door for some post-production work. They asked the homeowners to remove the door, ship it to California and they bought a new door for the house.

The filming of the movie started in Cape Girardeau in September 2013.

Crews filmed in different locations all over town, including a bar downtown that later opened as The Bar.

You can click here to see a slideshow of filming locations in Cape Girardeau.

According to Dianne Shantz, an open house has been scheduled for Sunday, July 16 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

