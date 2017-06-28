Man wanted in connection to May 2016 shooting in Carbondale, IL arrested in Marion, IL

On Wednesday, the Marion Police Department Narcotics Unit executed a search warrant in the 1000 block of Midway Court. Police had to use a tactical entry to gain entry into the home with the assistance of the Marion Police Department Emergency Response Team.

A search of the home was conducted and officers recovered and seized one firearm, various types of ammunition, cocaine, approximately one quarter pound of cannabis, various packaging materials, weighing equipment, and approximately $7,000.

Reggie L. Cavitt, 36, was found and arrested at the home. Cavitt was issued citations for felon in possession of a weapon, felon in possession of ammunition, possession of cannabis with the intent to deliver 30-500 grams, and possession of a controlled substance.

Police pointed out that Cavitt was also wanted on an outstanding warrant from Jackson County, Illinois in reference to a shooting that occurred in Carbondale in May of 2016.

Reggie Cavitt was arrested and transported to the Williamson County Jail without incident, awaiting future court proceedings.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.