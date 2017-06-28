Man sentenced to 2 years in prison after spitting on Pulaski Co., IL correctional officer

The State's Attorney of Pulaski County has announced that a man has been sentences to prison after an incident involving a correctional officer.

The sentence arose out of an incident which occurred in May of this year, wherein Jose Lira-Cruz, age 20, a citizen of Mexico, spit on a correctional officer at Pulaski County Detention Center where he was being held as a federal detainee.

On June 28, Lira-Cruz was sentenced to two years incarceration in the Illinois Department of Corrections for the offense of aggravated battery.

