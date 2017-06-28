McCracken Co., KY officials investigating after alleged sexual assault at local hotel

On June 27, 2017, at approximately 10:37 p.m., the McCracken County Sheriff’s Department was called to an area hotel in reference to an alleged sexual assault that occurred in the laundry room.

Deputies made contact with the manager, who said they had been made aware of the alleged assault by a minor patron, and added the incident was captured on video surveillance.

Deputies reviewed the video surveillance and found that the account and allegations provided to them by the victim were accurate. The suspect was identified as Leonel Lopez Vazquez, 34, who had checked into the hotel early on June 27.

Deputies made contact with Vazquez and reportedly noticed a strong odor of alcohol. Vazquez was arrested and lodged in the McCracken County Regional Jail without incident.

An investigation is ongoing.

