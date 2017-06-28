Vehicle stolen in Marshall Co., KY located, charges pending

The vehicle that was reported stolen in Marshall County, Kentucky on Monday has been located.

According to Kentucky State Police, deputies with the Marshall County Sheriff's Department found the car Wednesday night.

Investigators initially said the silver 2014 Ford Focus hatchback was believed to have been stolen by two people who may have been armed.

Troopers said the vehicle was seen on surveillance in Marshall County, Calloway County, McCracken County and Henry County, Tenn. It was most recently seen in the Hardin, Ky. area around 8:15 a.m. on Wednesday, June 28.

At the time of the theft, the vehicle reportedly had a Kentucky registration of 381WXG and also had a Betty Boop license plate on the front bumper. It is unknown at this time if either or both plates are still on the vehicle.

According to KSP, a man and woman are believed to be in the car. Both are reportedly in their early-to-mid 20s.

Troopers say they have identified the two people but have not gotten warrants for them yet. They said the couple is possibly armed and should not be approached.

You can contact KSP Post 1 at 270-856-3721.

