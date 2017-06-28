Cape Girardeau PD arrest suspect after report of shots fired from moving car

Cape Girardeau police have arrested someone after a report of shots fired on Tuesday night.

According to a representative with police, one shot was reportedly fired from a moving vehicle in the 2500 block of Maria Louise at around 4:54 p.m.

Police later found and arrested the suspect, and recovered a firearm. Nobody was reported injured and no property was damaged.

The suspect has been charged with assault, armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon. We will have more information as it becomes available.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.