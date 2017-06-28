Southeast Regents approve academic program changes

The Southeast Missouri State University Board of Regents approved three academic program changes.

One of the changes include the addition of a new Graduate Certificate Program for Special Reading Licensure.

The Department of Elementary, Early and Special Education previously offered different courses for students to gain the necessary expertise for adding a reading teacher credential to their teaching license.

Courses for reading specialists must be moved into a formal program effective August 1 to fulfill new Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE) requirements.

The new program will facilitate the tracking of the student’s progress and help Southeast’s certification officer to determine when a student is eligible to be recommended for reading teacher licensure.

Students currently completing these courses submit a transcript to DESE to be awarded the license.

Also, the Regents approved the renaming of the fashion merchandising option in the Bachelor of Science in human environmental studies to fashion and consumer studies.

The new name helps accurately describes the nature of the curriculum taught at Southeast, including updates to the program and acknowledges the main role consumers play in all facets of the fashion industry.

The Regents also moved the Master of Arts in applied behavior analysis from the Department of Elementary, Early and Special Education to the Department of Education Leadership and Counseling (ELC).

The degree program will stay with Southeast’s College of Education but now will be aligned with the counseling emphasis in ELC.

