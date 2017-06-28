American Red Cross issues 4th of July safety steps for travel, grilling and fireworks

The American Red Cross offers these safety tips to help keep you safe this Fourth of July.

TRAVEL SAFETY:

Buckle seat belts, observe speed limits.

Do not drink and drive.

Pay full attention to the road – don’t use a cell phone to call or text.

Use caution in work zones.

Clean the vehicle’s lights and windows to help the driver see, especially at night. Turn the headlights on as dusk approaches, or during inclement weather.

FIREWORKS SAFETY:

The best way to enjoy fireworks is to attend a public fireworks show put on by professionals.

Never give fireworks to small children, and always follow the instructions on the packaging.

Keep a supply of water close by as a precaution.

Make sure the person lighting fireworks always wears eye protection.

Light only one firework at a time and never attempt to relight "a dud."

Never throw or point a firework toward people, animals, vehicles, structures or flammable materials.

GRILLING SAFETY:

Always supervise a barbecue grill when in use.

Never grill indoors – not in the house, camper, tent, or any enclosed area.

Make sure everyone, including the pets, stays away from the grill.

Keep the grill out in the open, away from the house, the deck, tree branches, or anything that could catch fire.

Use the long-handled tools especially made for cooking on the grill to keep the chef safe.

For more information, please visit redcross.org or follow the Red Cross on Twitter with the handle @RedCross.

