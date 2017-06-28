Poplar Bluff PD investigating scams involving Green Dot prepaid cards

The Poplar Bluff Police Department says they are currently investigating several complaints of scams.

According to a release, the scams vary from accusing the targeted victim of having outstanding arrest warrants and unpaid government loans to having uncompleted federal questionnaires.

The one common factor in all the previously mentioned scams was the demand that the victim purchase a prepaid Green Dot Card to pay for the alleged violation.

The Green Dot Card and other prepaid debit cards allow the scammer to circumvent security measures of traditional money transfer services.

Any request received that instructs a person to pay an outstanding debt using the above-mentioned methods should be treated as a possible scam until discovered otherwise.

