June 29 celebrity birthdays

He's one of the few St. Louis Cardinals in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. He spent his entire 13 year career with The Big Red and he still has a lot of ties to the St Louis area. After his football career was over he turned to broadcasting and has had stints on CBS and ABC where he teamed up with Al Michaels for Monday Night Football. Dan Dierdorf is 68 today.

He's the lead vocalist of the Australian band Men at Work. You heard him on the hits: Who Can it Be Now, Down Under and It's a Mistake. Colin Hay is 64 today.

He's an actor who won critical praise for his performance in The Buddy Holly Story back in 1978. He went on to star in Point Break, Lethal Weapon, Rookie of the Year and many other movies. Gary Busey is 73 today.

She's an actress best known for her role as Sylvia on the ABC cop drama NYPD Blue. Sharon Lawrence is 56 today.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.







