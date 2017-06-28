What you need to know: June 28

Good morning! It's Wednesday, June 28.

First Alert Forecast

If you need rain, Wednesday's forecast will disappoint you. Laura Wibbenmeyer says it's going to be dry, hot, and humid. The chance for scattered storms increase on Friday and continue into Saturday. Sunday should be dry. Looking ahead to the 4th of July, you should expect a hot, humid day with a chance of scattered storms.

Making Headlines

House fire in Christopher : Emergency crews responded to an early morning house fire in Christopher, Illinois.

Wanted for Arson : Investigators with the Union County Sheriff's Department are asking for the public's help locating a woman wanted on charges of arson, home invasion, and armed robbery.

Solar Discount : Amtrak wants to make sure anyone who wants to experience the total solar eclipse in southern Illinois gets the chance to do so. They're offering a special discount.

Summer ER Visits: The summer months are busy for emergency rooms. Doctors say they see all kinds of injuries and there are steps you can take to make sure you don't need to pay them a visit.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.