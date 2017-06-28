Crews respond to house fire in Christopher, IL

Emergency crews responded to an early morning house fire in Christopher, Illinois on Wednesday, June 28.

A dispatcher with West Franklin County Central Dispatch confirmed that crews are at a home in the 300 block of South Thomas Street.

According to Chief Ron Learned, the Christopher Fire Department was called to the scene around 3:30 a.m. They called North City for mutual aid.

He said it appeared to electrical but is not considered suspicious.

He said there was possibly up to four people in the house when the fire started. No one was injured.

Chief Learned said they are not sure on the extent of the damage.

A crew from Ameren Illinois was on the scene. One of the linemen said they were called in to shut power off to the house.

