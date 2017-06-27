3 injured in head on crash in Graves Co., KY

Three people were sent to hospitals Tuesday afternoon on June 27 after a two vehicle crash.

Officers with the Kentucky State Police Post 1 are investigating the incident.

Around 4 p.m. Troopers responded to the 6000 block of Highway 97 in Graves County for reports of an injury collision.

According to officers, KSP Troopers confirmed two vehicles had collided in a sharp curve.

An investigation revealed that Zachary B. Davis, 24, of Mayfield, Ky was driving a Pontiac Sunfire south on Highway 97 and Saloniben G. Patel, 21, of Hazel, Ky was driving a Honda CRV north on Highway 97 prior to the crash.

Officials reported that as both vehicles entered the sharp curve, they collided head on.

Mayfield/Graves Fire Department, along with Sedalia Fire Department had to remove Davis from his vehicle.

Davis was flown by Air Evac to a hospital in Indiana for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

A passenger from Davis’ vehicle, Justin S. Spraggs, 34, also of Mayfield was transported by Mayfield EMS to an area medical center and later transferred to another facility for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

Patel was also transported by Mayfield EMS to a medical center for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

Kentucky State Police were assisted at the scene by Graves County Sheriff’s Department.

