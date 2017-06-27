Florida Gators beat LSU Tigers 6-1 in College World Series

The Florida Gators won it all Tuesday night on June 27.

The baseball team became College World Series Champions after they beat the LSU Tigers 6-1.

In the bottom of the 8th the Gators held that 6-1 lead and made it stand up making them series champs.

They won two games to none in the best of three series after Monday's 4-3 victory.

