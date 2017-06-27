Charleston, MO benefit for homeless veterans raises $1,000

A $1,000 donation went to help homeless veterans after festivities in Charleston, Missouri.

The John J Pershing VA Medical Center accepted the donation made up of proceeds from the Second Annual Poker Run and Crawfish Boil sponsored by Momma V's Bar.



Held Saturday, May 13, the poker run involved a route with five destination stops, ending at Momma V's.

The band "Used and Refused" played at additional festivities where band member, Gary Hampton served as one of the primary planners of the event.



John J. Pershing VA Medical Center Director and veteran, Dr. Patricia Hall accepted the donation on behalf of area veterans.

"We appreciate the support of Momma V's and the Used and Refused Band, as well as the entire Charleston community," Hall noted. "There are times our veterans have needs that are not covered within our funding guidelines, such as utility deposits or employment uniform requirements. The Charleston community's generosity will meet the needs of many veterans."

Lisa Mullin, VA social worker and event participant, agreed, with Hall.

"Our programs help veterans get back to being self-sufficient but there are a lot of things that a person needs to set up their life when they are starting over, and that's why donations like this are so important," Mullin said. "We are grateful to the event organizers and participants for supporting the area's veterans."

