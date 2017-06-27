Search continues for missing man from Karnak, IL

Search crews and family members spent much of the weekend searching for a man from Karnak, Illinois man who went missing on the Ohio River on June 25.

According to a family member, Shawn Neill, 42, went camping Saturday night on June 24 behind the Grand Chain Lodge.

The last time anyone saw Neill was on Sunday afternoon, June 25, between 6 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.

They said he stopped by his mom's house the next afternoon for dinner and went back to his camping location after visiting with his parents.

The family member said he went back and forth between the camp site to his parent's house on an ATV.

Neill is about 190 pounds, 6-feet, 4-inches tall and was last seen wearing a green shirt and blue jeans.

Neill's mother was worried when she did not hear from him Monday morning, so she went to the campsite and found her son's belongings but not her son. She then called the police.

A family member said the Coast Guard, Pulaski County Sheriff’s Department, Olmstead Fire and Rescue and search teams from Ballard County Kentucky have been out looking in and around the Ohio River.

Crews continued their search in the water with sonar on Wednesday, June 28.

The family member said while Neil's wallet, cell phone and other items are still at the camping location in his tent, his shoes were found near drift wood in the water of the river.

Crews from Pulaski County, Illinois and McCracken County, Kentucky along with the IDNR and the Coast Guard have all been assisting in the search

Crews plan to search the Ohio River on Saturday, July 8.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.