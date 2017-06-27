IL Explosive Act is being enforced in southern Illinois

It's firework season, and many have plan to watch them this weekend wherever you live.

However, in Illinois, it is law that you have to leave the fireworks to the professionals.

Carbondale Police Department's Sergeant Amber Ronketto said the Carbondale Police Department will step up patrols this holiday weekend.

"So our goal is to keep people safe and to not have those kind of injuries...In Illinois alone there were 181 people that went to the hospital, a hospital, for treatment, based on fireworks injuries," said Ronketto.

Fireworks are illegal in Illinois. Things like "party poppers" "booby traps" and "sparklers" are okay, but, "just because it's legal doesn't mean it's safe though," explained Ronketto.

Many people cross state lines to buy fireworks, but if you are caught bringing them into Illinois, the fine can be steep.

Sergeant Ronketto said officers in Carbondale will give out ordinance violation tickets resulting in fines of $50-750. "Those kind of explosives can be very dangerous. Is it worth hurting somebody and possibly maiming them or setting your house on fire just for a little but of fun?," Ronketto rhetorically questions.

"Illinois Explosives Act requires that anyone that buy, possess, uses, transfers, stores or disposes of any explosives including display fireworks have to be licensed by the DNR," said Tim Schweizer with the Illinois Department of Natural Resources.

Schweizer says, "Our best reminder and our best suggestion to anyone interested in fireworks – go to a fireworks show that's put on by professionals. Professionals that have the proper state license and state certificate for the handling and storage of explosives."

If you want to play it safe and are curious about places around the Heartland to watch fireworks across the Heartland, the CLICK HERE for a list of 4th of July events.

