Park Hills man killed, 3 others hurt after crash in St. Francois County, MO

A Park Hills man has died after a crash on Highway 67 in St. Francois County.

It happened just after 3 p.m. on Tuesday, June 27.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, three vehicles were stopped on the southbound shoulder of the road.

A truck driven by Ryszard Wojtysiak, 66, of McHenry, Illinois went off the right side of the road and crashed into the back of a Jeep. The Jeep was pushed into a car and the impact sent that car into the back of the van that was parked in front of it.

The driver of the Jeep, Guy Haywood, 53, died at the scene.

Two of Haywood's passengers, Melinda Haywood, 34, and Tina King, 17, both of Park Hills, were taken by helicopter to hospitals in St. Louis with what investigators called serious injuries.

The driver of the van, Alberta Arndt, 55, of Park Hills, was taken to the hospital by ambulance.

