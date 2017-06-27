FIREWORKS RECALL: thousands of fireworks recalled because they may explode unexpectedly

Some fireworks that are supposed to just smoke when they're lit are under recall because they may explode unexpectedly.

According to a release from the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission, the TNT Red, White, and Blue Smoke fireworks were sold at Albertsons, Kroger, Meijer, Target, Wal-Mart and other retailers in Illinois, Ohio, Vermont and Wisconsin from May 2017 through June 2017 for about $5.

The fireworks were sold in a bag containing three canisters, one red, one white, and one blue. Each one is a cardboard tube.

The TNT log, "Red, White, & Blue Smoke," and UPC number 027736036561 are on the packaging.

36,100 units are affected by the recall.

Three people have been burned as a result of using these fireworks.

If you have them, you should immediately stop using them and contact America Promotional Events at 800-243-1189 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT Monday through Friday for a full refund.

You can also email at info@tntfireworks.com or online.

