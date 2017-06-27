Paducah hospital holds open house for new cancer care center

A ribbon cutting was held on Tuesday, June 27 for a new cancer care center in Paducah, Kentucky.

Baptist Health will also hold an open house for the Ray & Kay Eckstein Cancer Care Center. It will be open for tours on Wednesday, June 28 from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. for cancer survivors and their families, and from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. for the public.

According to Baptist Health, services will start at the $19.1 million center on July 10.

The two-story and 56,000-square-foot center is located on Broadway near the intersection of 24th Street on the northeast corner of the campus.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.