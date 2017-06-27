Crews to widen Cape Girardeau recreational trail

Crews will start widening a section of the LaCroix Trail in Cape Girardeau on June 30.

The trail will be widened to 12' from East Rodney Street to Hopper Road.

The expansion is tax funded.

According to a release from the city, the trail will remain open during construction.

You can look at the master plan for the trail here.

