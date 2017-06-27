Town Hall meeting in Harrisburg, IL held to discuss school funding bill

On Tuesday, June 27 a Town Hall meeting took place in Harrisburg, Illinois to discuss Senate Bill 1.

The bill is an evidence-based school funding model that passed the General Assembly in May of 2017 and soon will go before the IL governor for his signature.

The meeting gave the public a chance to get in on the discussion, which Harrisburg Superintendent Mike Gauch hopes will prompt further discussion.

"That even though its toxic environment in Springfield right now, we need them more than ever to get involved and contact their legislators and that we shouldn't be putting this budget crisis on the shoulders of 8 and 9 year old children," Gauch said.

Superintendents and education advocates in Southern Illinois were present at the regional meeting.

The public was invited to attend the meeting as well. The meeting was from 6-7:30 p.m.

Senate Bill 1 is the first overhaul of Illinois' school funding system in more than 20 years.

The agenda included a brief presentation about the bill, remarks from the hosts and a Q&A session.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.