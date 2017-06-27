Push made to bring new Harry S. Truman statue to U.S. Capitol

Two Missouri senators recently joined members of the Missouri congressional delegation and Truman Library Institution to support a project that would bring a new statue of Harry S. Truman to the U.S. Capitol's National Statuary Hall.

“Harry Truman brought his straight-talking, Show-Me kind of leadership to Washington and represented Missouri with a tenacity we continue to celebrate,” said Sen. Claire McCaskill, who currently holds Truman’s former Senate seat. “As ‘Missouri’s Favorite Son’ and one of America’s most respected Presidents, his statue in our nation’s Capitol will serve as a much-needed reminder of the approach Truman brought to the office of common sense and reaching across the aisle to get things done.”

“When I’m in Washington, I work in the office that was President Truman’s office as senator and vice president,” said Sen. Roy Blunt. “It was his first stop on his first full day as president. It’s hard to imagine a more challenging time. The end of WWII and the beginning of the Cold War were defined by the common-sense and determination that President Truman should be remembered for.”

The National Statuary Hall Collection is made up of 100 statues donated by individual states, two per state, to honor persons notable in their history.

Currently, Missouri is represented by Francis Blair and Thomas Benton. After completion, Truman's statue would replace the statue of Francis Blair.

The Truman Library Institute is located in Independence, Mo. Since the Missouri legislature passed a law calling for the new statue, the Institute has partnered with Truman's grandson to spearhead the project and raise money.

