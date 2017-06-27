Progress being made on new Cape Girardeau PD headquarters

Progress is being made on the new headquarters for the Cape Girardeau Police Department.

The department posted an update on Facebook on Tuesday, June 27.

Exterior brick was added, internal wall framing was nearly finished and most of the roof was on.

According to the department, they are still on target to be finished in March 2018.

