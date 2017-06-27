Forest Service thanks volunteers for cleaning Current River after flood

The Mark Twain National Forest forest service thanked volunteers for cleaning up the Current River after Spring Flood '17.

Earlier in June, Doniphan Neighborhood Stream Team 4847 gathered a large group of volunteers and went to work cleaning up flood debris along the Current River in Ripley County.

Volunteers from Poplar Bluff made up a big part of the group, representing the First Baptist Church and Second Baptist Church of Poplar Bluff. More young people from Grandin's Good Hope Baptist Church also lent a hand in the cleanup effort.

From Deer Leap to the Doniphan Bridge, the volunteers worked with Forest Service personnel to remove seven refrigerators, four washers, four dryers, 40 cubic yards of sheet metal, 20 cubic yards of trash and many tires.

"This cleanup was a team effort and I was very proud of everyone that pitched in," said Jane Mobley, manpower development specialist for the Mark Twain National Forest.

Anyone interested in volunteering can contact Richard Whiteside of Stream Team 4847 at 573-837-0756.

