IN CUSTODY: woman wanted in Union Co., IL for arson, armed robbery

A woman wanted in Union County, Illinois on charges of arson, home invasion, and armed robbery has been taken into custody.

According to the Union County Sheriff's Department, Tiffany Townley, was taken into custody on June 29.

According to a spokesperson for the Union County Sheriff's Office, Townley and Braedon Smalley are suspected of committing an armed robbery and home invasion in rural Union County, Illinois on Monday, April 17.

The pair is suspected of holding the home owner at gunpoint.

Officials said on Tuesday, May 2, Townley and Smalley are also suspected of returning to the same residence and setting it on fire resulting in the total loss of the home.

Braedon Smalley was taken into custody on June 26. Court records show he faces class X felony charges of home invasion with a firearm and armed robbery. He also faces a class 2 felony of arson. He is being held on $80,000 bond on the home invasion and armed robbery charges. A judge set bond at $20,000 for the arson charge.

